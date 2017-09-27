Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 27, 2017 – 2:54 pm

OT Cordy Glenn was not able to practice Wednesday due to an ailing ankle. Meanwhile DT Marcell Dareus practiced on a limited basis.

“I’m feeling good. We’re going to take it day by day and see how things go,” said Dareus. “Just trying to get used to the braces I have now and get my feet under me. Just trying to check the soreness and keep moving forward.”

Here’s Buffalo’s full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Cordy Glenn – ankle

LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest

DT Kyle Williams – rest

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

DT Marcell Dareus – ankle

FULL PRACTICE

RB LeSean McCoy – wrist

DT Jerel Worthy – concussion