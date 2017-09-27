Inside The Bills

Glenn doesn’t practice, Dareus limitedPosted by on September 27, 2017 – 2:54 pm
OT Cordy Glenn was not able to practice Wednesday due to an ailing ankle. Meanwhile DT Marcell Dareus practiced on a limited basis.
“I’m feeling good. We’re going to take it day by day and see how things go,” said Dareus. “Just trying to get used to the braces I have now and get my feet under me. Just trying to check the soreness and keep moving forward.”
Here’s Buffalo’s full injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Cordy Glenn – ankle
LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest
DT Kyle Williams – rest
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
DT Marcell Dareus – ankle
FULL PRACTICE
RB LeSean McCoy – wrist
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
Tags: Bills injury report, Cordy Glenn, Marcell Dareus
