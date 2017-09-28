Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 28, 2017 – 3:02 pm

The retractable roof on Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be closed for Sunday’s game between the Bills and Falcons.

That according to ESPN.com.

Citing stadium officials, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure is reporting that the roof will be closed, which will increase the volume of the crowd noise on Sunday for Buffalo’s offense.

The retractable roof was open for the Falcons home opener in Week 2 against Green Bay.