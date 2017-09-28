Falcons still with several nicked up startersPosted by on September 28, 2017 – 5:05 pm
The Atlanta Falcons have a good number of starters nicked up heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Bills. Here’s a look.
WR Julio Jones was limited for a second straight day with a back injury. Meanwhile on defense three of their starters did not practice for a second straight day. Starting RT Ryan Schraeder, who missed last week’s game, remains in concussion protocol and did not practice.
OLB Vic Beasley is not expected to play with a torn hamstring. DE Courtney Upshaw didn’t practice again due to knee and ankle injuries. And starting S Ricardo Allen remains in the concussion protocol.
DID NOT PRACTICE
RT Ryan Schraeder – concussion
S Ricardo Allen – concussion
RB Terron Ward – neck/shoulder
OLB Vic Beasley – hamstring
DE Courtney Upshaw – ankle/knee
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Julio Jones – back
DL Jack Crawford – shoulder
Tags: Atlanta Falcons injury report, Julio Jones
Posted in Inside the Bills