Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 28, 2017 – 5:05 pm

The Atlanta Falcons have a good number of starters nicked up heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Bills. Here’s a look.

WR Julio Jones was limited for a second straight day with a back injury. Meanwhile on defense three of their starters did not practice for a second straight day. Starting RT Ryan Schraeder, who missed last week’s game, remains in concussion protocol and did not practice.

OLB Vic Beasley is not expected to play with a torn hamstring. DE Courtney Upshaw didn’t practice again due to knee and ankle injuries. And starting S Ricardo Allen remains in the concussion protocol.

DID NOT PRACTICE

RT Ryan Schraeder – concussion

S Ricardo Allen – concussion

RB Terron Ward – neck/shoulder

OLB Vic Beasley – hamstring

DE Courtney Upshaw – ankle/knee

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Julio Jones – back

DL Jack Crawford – shoulder