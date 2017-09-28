Inside The Bills

Groin injury adds Lawson to injury reportPosted by on September 28, 2017 – 2:53 pm
Shaq Lawson was added to the Bills injury report Thursday with a groin injury. Lawson told Buffalobills.com that it’s been sore more than anything else, but he was pulled from practice early on Thursday to avoid making things worse.
“It’s just been sore,” Lawson said. “I think I’ll be alright.”
Lawson, who has a sack in each of his last two games against NFC opponents, is looking to make it three in a row on Sunday against Atlanta. His likelihood of playing against the Falcons will be listed in the team’s Friday injury report.
In the meantime here is where things stand following Thursday’s practice, with Marcell Dareus a full practice participant.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Cordy Glenn – ankle/foot
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
DE Shaq Lawson – groin
FULL PRACTICE
DT Marcell Dareus – ankle
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
RB LeSean McCoy – wrist
