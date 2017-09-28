Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 28, 2017 – 2:53 pm

Shaq Lawson was added to the Bills injury report Thursday with a groin injury. Lawson told Buffalobills.com that it’s been sore more than anything else, but he was pulled from practice early on Thursday to avoid making things worse.

“It’s just been sore,” Lawson said. “I think I’ll be alright.”

Lawson, who has a sack in each of his last two games against NFC opponents, is looking to make it three in a row on Sunday against Atlanta. His likelihood of playing against the Falcons will be listed in the team’s Friday injury report.

In the meantime here is where things stand following Thursday’s practice, with Marcell Dareus a full practice participant.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Cordy Glenn – ankle/foot

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

DE Shaq Lawson – groin

FULL PRACTICE

DT Marcell Dareus – ankle

DT Jerel Worthy – concussion

RB LeSean McCoy – wrist