Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 29, 2017 – 3:10 pm

The Bills aren’t the only team entering Sunday’s matchup without an edge protector and a pass rusher. Buffalo will be without LT Cordy Glenn Sunday and possibly DE Shaq Lawson as well. The Falcons are definitely down three defensive starters and will be missing their starting right tackle for the third straight week.

Head coach Dan Quinn declared starting RT Ryan Schraeder out for Sunday with a concussion. Ty Sambrailo, who struggled against the Lions last week, will start in his place for a third straight game.

Also out for Atlanta are starters OLB Vic Beasley (hamstring), DE Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) and FS Ricardo Allen (concussion).

The Falcons will be starting rookies Tak McKinley for Upshaw and Damontae Kazee for Allen. For Kazee it’ll be his first NFL start.

Allen usually handles the play calls and checks for the secondary. S Keanu Neal will handle the calls Sunday.