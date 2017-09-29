Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 29, 2017 – 12:15 pm

A big test this week in Atlanta. Let’s get to your questions on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills and email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Can the secondary hang with Atlanta’s WRs?

Bills Fans Matter

@BillsFansmatt3r

CB: I think the Bills secondary can hold their own, but to think that they’re going to completely shut them down is foolhardy. No NFL secondary has been able to do that. What will go a long way in aiding Buffalo’s defensive backfield is pressure up front.

If Falcons starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) can’t go again this week that would make for a good matchup at right tackle. Ty Sambrailo started in his place last week and struggled a great deal.

Of course Shaq Lawson is also a question mark Sunday, but pressure should have some success off Buffalo’s left side if Sambrailo starts.

I think the goal for the secondary is just to keep everything in front of them and make the Falcons earn points by being consistent for 10 to 12 plays. That will give the Bills more opportunities to make a play on a less than perfect offensive call by Matt Ryan.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Why have the Bills tried to replace RT Mills? He’s playing bad football right now.

Hook

@Teon_09

CB: I think we’ve come to see that Sean McDermott and his coaching staff are not afraid to make a change if they feel they can upgrade any position and improve overall performance. So your assessment and the assessment of the coaching staff regarding Jordan Mills’ play are obviously not the same.

What we also have to take into consideration here is the fact that the offense is still a work in progress in Tyrod Taylor’s own words. This new scheme has to settle in with every player on offense. Think of it like a bottle of wine. When you open it, you’ve got to let it breathe a little.

This offensive unit has to mold and shape itself to the scheme. Hasty changes like the one you’re suggesting can sometimes do more harm than good. And most new coaching staffs don’t know for sure what they have until they get into mid-October and early November.

So unless a player is really struggling and putting more bad plays than good ones on film, changes this early in the season are rare.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

Is there even a 1% chance we can go into the house, of the best NFC team in the league, and come out with a “W”? #SoYourTellinMeTheresAChance

Dr. Dusty

@Dustypractor

CB: There is certainly a chance. I think as long as the Bills defense can hold them down early it will allow Buffalo’s offense the opportunity to let their run game to gain some traction without the issue of playing catch up on the scoreboard.

I believe there will be some rushing lanes to exploit against this Falcons defense. I’m not so sure Atlanta is as good all-around as they were last year. Their offense is still prolific, but their defense is beat up right now. I’m confident the Bills can keep it close. Cross your fingers.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do you think we will drop Walt Powell next week or will he be added to the roster? Is he an upgrade at all?

Bills, Mets, & Pens

@billsnmetsfan

CB: You’re right Walt Powell will have completed his four-game league-imposed suspension after this Sunday. It’s hard to predict what will happen. The receiving corps could sustain a season-ending injury in Sunday’s game and suddenly Walt Powell is needed on the active roster.

Beyond that though it’s difficult to know where they feel Powell would sit in the WR pecking order once he’s off suspension. But at best he’s the fourth or fifth receiver.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Will he consider changing up the blocking scheme to better fit McCoy’s running style?

Bruce

@bma003

CB: I would not anticipate a change in the blocking scheme anytime soon. LeSean McCoy is one of the five best backs in the league. His ability fits any run scheme you can draw up. In fact McCoy had some of the most productive seasons of his career is the same exact scheme in Philadelphia.

At issue is getting all of the men involved in the blocking scheme to work seamlessly. That hasn’t happened consistently enough to this point. We’re still in the first month of the season. Most teams with new schemes don’t really get humming until mid to late October.

So let’s see where the run game goes between now and then.