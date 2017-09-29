Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 29, 2017 – 1:32 pm

It was widely anticipated that Bills OT Cordy Glenn would not be able to play this Sunday after failing to practice all week. That was confirmed Friday with the release of the team’s injury report.

Tyrod Taylor’s blind side protector was listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. That means that rookie OT Dion Dawkins will make his second straight start on Sunday in Atlanta.

Meanwhile the situation is more up in the air on DE Shaq Lawson. Lawson, who sustained a groin injury in practice Thursday, did not practice on Friday and head coach Sean McDermott indicated that he’s likely to be a game time decision.

If he can’t go Eddie Yarbrough is expected to start with Ryan Davis rotating in at left defensive end.