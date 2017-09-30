Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 30, 2017 – 10:13 am

During the preseason Buffalo had a penalty problem. They committed a whopping 25 in their first two preseason games and 48 total over their four preseason outings. But since the regular season arrived the Bills have dramatically curbed their penalty count.

Through the first three games the Bills rank ninth in the league in fewest penalties assessed against them. Buffalo is being assessed a shade over six penalties a game (6.3).

The Bills are even better when it comes to pre-snap penalties. Buffalo is first in the league in fewest pre-snap penalties. They’ve committed just two through the first three games. A false start and a delay of game. The delay of game was done on purpose to move the line of scrimmage back five yards so punter Colton Schmidt had more room to drop in a punt.

Head coach Sean McDermott still has officials throwing flags at practice, a move he instituted in the preseason.