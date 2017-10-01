Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 1, 2017 – 11:10 am

Buffalo’s performance in the red zone has been strong on both sides of the ball thus far this season. Can it be the difference in today’s game against the Falcons?

The Bills rank second in red zone touchdown percentage on offense scoring at better than a 71 percent clip. Meanwhile they’re just as effective in keeping opponents out of the end zone. Buffalo is allowing opponents to reach the end zone from inside their own 20, less than 29 percent of the time (28.6).

The Falcons high-powered offense ranks a pedestrian 14th in the NFL in red zone offense scoring touchdowns 60 percent of the time. Atlanta’s defense is a step below that ranking 17th in red zone defense. They’re allowing opponents to score touchdowns a bit more than half the time (55.6%).

Buffalo has yet to allow a passing touchdown this season from any distance, short or long.