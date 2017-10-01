Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 1, 2017 – 9:14 am

Though assessing a team’s pass rush isn’t all about sacks, Buffalo ranks seventh in that category. More importantly is the consistency of pass pressure and the Bills are even better when it comes to pressure percentage.

The Bills have the fourth-highest pressure percentage on pass plays. A bit more than 35 percent of the time, Buffalo has gotten pressure on the opposing quarterback (35.5%).

Along with their 10 sacks, Buffalo has logged nine quarterback knockdowns and 24 quarterback hurries. That kind of effectiveness will be crucial against the Falcons and QB Matt Ryan.