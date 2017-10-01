Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 1, 2017 – 10:16 am

It may not be all the game comes down to, but the winner of the matchup between the Falcons offense and Bills defense will likely be the victor later today. There are several statistics that can demonstrate how prolific Atlanta’s offense is and how stingy Buffalo’s defense is, but one that you don’t often see is yards per offensive drive.

Atlanta’s offense ranks second in most yards per drive, which speaks to the consistency in which they can string plays together. The Falcons average just over 37 yards per drive, which might not sound like much, but only New Orleans is more effective (40.4).

It’s why the Falcons score a touchdown more than a quarter of the time on their possessions, which ranks fifth in the league.

Buffalo’s defense ranks sixth in fewest yards allowed per drive by their opponents. The Bills give up an average of less than 24 yards per opponent possession (23.6).

Can they hold down the Falcons attack, especially early?