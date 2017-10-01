Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 1, 2017 – 8:08 pm

On Buffalo’s marathon 19-play scoring drive that resulted in a short Stephen Hauschka field goal to push Buffalo’s lead to seven, the Bills had a chance to go for it on 4th-&-1 from the Falcons one-yard line. It appeared at first like they were in fact going for it. In the end Tyrod Taylor let the play clock run out to take a delay of game penalty. The play ran 40 seconds off the clock and Buffalo took the three points. But head coach Sean McDermott and Taylor both confirmed after the game that there was a play that was on to be executed if the Falcons defense gave them the right look.

“Our thought process was to stay aggressive,” said McDermott. “I thought we did that. It doesn’t mean that we always snap the ball to stay aggressive. We were looking for a look (from their defense) and we didn’t get the look and that’s what game management is.”

“Looking for an ‘A’ gap that I could squeeze through at that point,” said Taylor of the play. “But they were trying to ‘dog’ the backers. I didn’t want to risk it. Figured we were better to walk away with three points rather than get greedy and not get any.”

McDermott was asked if they got the look they wanted would they have snapped it.

“Potentially,” he said smiling.