Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 2, 2017 – 10:05 am

The win itself was big enough, but Buffalo’s victory over Atlanta could have even bigger implications concerning the team’s future. The difference between a 2-2 start to a season and 3-1 start to a season is huge when it comes to making the playoffs.

Since the NFL expanded to a 12-team playoff system in 1990, teams that finish the first quarter of the season with a 2-2 record make the playoffs only 36.2 percent of the time. Two teams that pulled that off last season were the Chiefs and Giants to reach the postseason.

Teams that start 3-1 however, reach the postseason 64.1 percent of the time. Eight of last year’s playoff teams started the season 3-1.

Buffalo has made the playoffs only twice in their history when starting the season 2-2 (1966 & 1981). They don’t have to worry about those poor odds anymore.