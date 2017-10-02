Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 2, 2017 – 9:21 am

The Bills win was obviously huge because they beat the defending NFC champions. But the way they won, using turnovers and holding Atlanta off the scoreboard is what made the victory so impressive.

The Falcons entered the game having scored 23 points or more in 12 straight games dating back to last season, counting the playoffs. It was the longest active streak in the NFL, and they posted a 10-2 record over that stretch.

Buffalo’s victory obviously ends that streak. It had been the longest in the league since the 2015 Carolina Panthers that were NFC champs the previous year had a 13-game streak scoring 23 or more.