Inside The Bills

Posted by buffalobills.com on October 3, 2017 – 6:56 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 5 of the 2017 season is Dean Santorio, head coach of the Grand Island Vikings. The longtime head coach, led the Vikings to a 33-7 victory over Starpoint on Friday, Sept. 29 at home. Coming into the contest, the Vikings were 3-1 and Starpoint was undefeated at 4-0. Considered an underdog in the matchup, Grand Island put on quite a performance. Propelling the Vikings’ offense was senior running back Thomas Cecere, who finished the game with 33 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Cecere also made an impact on defense, returning an interception for 65 yards and a score. With the win, the Vikings have advanced to 4-1 on the season and will take on Sweet Home on the road on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 5 is Dan Fichter, head coach of the Irondequoit Eagles. The undefeated Eagles faced Brockport on the road on Friday, Sept. 29. Staring down a 7-0 deficit at halftime, the Eagles came out ready to score in the third quarter. Led by junior quarterback Freddie June, who put together an impressive 78-yard touchdown run, Irondequoit evened the score. The Eagles put the game away in the final quarter, when senior running back Will Porter found the end zone for a five-yard touchdown. Winning 14-7, the Eagles are now 5-0. Irondequoit will host Greece Athena on Friday, Oct. 7.

Check back on Buffalobills.com each week for the announcement of the Coach of the Week winners and tune in to the John Murphy show each Tuesday afternoon to hear the winners announced on the show. Good luck to all of the high school football coaches this season from the Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports!