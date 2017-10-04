Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 4, 2017 – 4:47 pm

The Bengals have a few injuries of their own to some key players heading into Sunday’s game with the Bills. Chief among them Tyler Eifert, who has been out with a back injury. Rookie WR John Ross has also been out with a knee injury. Neither were able to practice on Wednesday.

Limited in practice were both of Cincinnati’s starting cornerbacks, Adam Jones and Dre’ Kirkpatrick as well as WR Brandon LaFell.