Bengals starting CBs limited WednesdayPosted by on October 4, 2017 – 4:47 pm
The Bengals have a few injuries of their own to some key players heading into Sunday’s game with the Bills. Chief among them Tyler Eifert, who has been out with a back injury. Rookie WR John Ross has also been out with a knee injury. Neither were able to practice on Wednesday.
Limited in practice were both of Cincinnati’s starting cornerbacks, Adam Jones and Dre’ Kirkpatrick as well as WR Brandon LaFell.
|Did not participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|DT
|Andrew Billings
|Shin
|TE
|Tyler Eifert
|Back
|LB
|Jordan Evans
|Hamstring
|H-B
|Ryan Hewitt
|Knee
|WR
|John Ross
|Knee
|S
|Derron Smith
|Ankle
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|Knee
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Brandon LaFell
|Knee
|CB
|Adam Jones
|Hip
|CB
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|Shoulder
|TE
|Tyler Kroft
|Neck/Knee
|QB
|AJ McCarron
|Achilles
|Full Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|G
|Trey Hopkins
|Knee
|G
|T.J. Johnson
|Neck
Tags: Bengals injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills