Inside The Bills

Bengals starting CBs limited Wednesday

Posted by Chris Brown on October 4, 2017 – 4:47 pm

The Bengals have a few injuries of their own to some key players heading into Sunday’s game with the Bills. Chief among them Tyler Eifert, who has been out with a back injury. Rookie WR John Ross has also been out with a knee injury. Neither were able to practice on Wednesday.

Limited in practice were both of Cincinnati’s starting cornerbacks, Adam Jones and Dre’ Kirkpatrick as well as WR Brandon LaFell.

Did not participate in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
DT Andrew Billings Shin
TE Tyler Eifert Back
LB Jordan Evans Hamstring
H-B Ryan Hewitt Knee
WR John Ross Knee
S Derron Smith Ankle
TE C.J. Uzomah Knee
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
WR Brandon LaFell Knee
CB Adam Jones Hip
CB Dre Kirkpatrick Shoulder
TE Tyler Kroft Neck/Knee
QB AJ McCarron Achilles
Full Participation in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
G Trey Hopkins Knee
G T.J. Johnson Neck

