Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 4, 2017 – 11:36 am

If you’re a Bills fan traveling to Cincinnati for the game this weekend, there’s an opportunity to make another football-related stop at a discount.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is inviting Bills fans to experience “The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!”

Any Bills fan dressed in their team’s gear who mentions the promotion at the Hall’s Ticket Office will receive a $5 discount on any regular price museum admission.

Bills fans may receive the discount Wednesday, Oct. 4th through Monday, Oct. 9th. The Hall of Fame is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Information about planning a visit to the Hall of Fame can be found here.