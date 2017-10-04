Inside The Bills

Hyde doesn’t practice, rest for Alexander & WilliamsPosted by on October 4, 2017 – 3:21 pm
Bills S Micah Hyde participated in warm-ups at Wednesday’s practice, but didn’t do anything else and was listed as a non-participant. TE Charles Clay was excused Wednesday for a death in his family. Lorenzo Alexander and Kyle Williams got veteran rest days.
There were several players who were limited in practice including CB EJ Gaines, DE Shaq Lawson and OT Cordy Glenn, who returned to practice after missing all of last week.
Here’s Buffalo’s full injury report
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest
TE Charles Clay – not injury related
DT Kyle Williams – rest
WR Jordan Matthews – thumb
S Micah Hyde – knee
LB Ramon Humber – thumb
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Kaelin Clay – back
DT Marcell Dareus – ankle
CB EJ Gaines – groin
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
RB Taiwan Jones – knee
DE Shaq Lawson – groin
FULL PRACTICE
RB LeSean McCoy – wrist
RB Mike Tolbert – thumb
DT Jerel Worthy – thumb
