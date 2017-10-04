Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 4, 2017 – 3:21 pm

Bills S Micah Hyde participated in warm-ups at Wednesday’s practice, but didn’t do anything else and was listed as a non-participant. TE Charles Clay was excused Wednesday for a death in his family. Lorenzo Alexander and Kyle Williams got veteran rest days.

There were several players who were limited in practice including CB EJ Gaines, DE Shaq Lawson and OT Cordy Glenn, who returned to practice after missing all of last week.

Here’s Buffalo’s full injury report

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest

TE Charles Clay – not injury related

DT Kyle Williams – rest

WR Jordan Matthews – thumb

S Micah Hyde – knee

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Kaelin Clay – back

DT Marcell Dareus – ankle

CB EJ Gaines – groin

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

RB Taiwan Jones – knee

DE Shaq Lawson – groin

FULL PRACTICE

RB LeSean McCoy – wrist

RB Mike Tolbert – thumb

DT Jerel Worthy – thumb