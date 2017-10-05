Inside The Bills

 

Bengals RT Fisher added to injury report

Posted by Chris Brown on October 5, 2017 – 3:53 pm

The Bengals are already expected to be without TE Tyler Eifert and rookie WR John Ross for Sunday’s game against the Bills. On Thursday their starting right tackle was added to the injury report.

Jake Fisher was added to the team’s report as a limited participant due to a back injury. His status on Friday will bear watching. Veteran Andre Smith is Cincinnati’s swing tackle.

The Bengals starting corners moved from limited to full practice participation on Thursday, so it appears that Adam Jones and Dre’ Kirkpatrick will be good for Sunday’s game as well as TE Tyler Kroft, who has been filling in for Eifert.

Did not participate in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
TE Tyler Eifert Back
H-B Ryan Hewitt Knee
WR John Ross Knee
S Derron Smith Ankle
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
OT Jake Fisher Back
LB Jordan Evans Hamstring
Full Participation in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
DT Andrew Billings Shin
G Trey Hopkins Knee
G T.J. Johnson Neck
CB Adam Jones Hip
CB Dre Kirkpatrick Shoulder
TE Tyler Kroft Neck/Knee
WR Brandon LaFell Knee
QB AJ McCarron Achilles
TE C.J. Uzomah Knee

