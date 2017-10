Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 5, 2017 – 3:53 pm

The Bengals are already expected to be without TE Tyler Eifert and rookie WR John Ross for Sunday’s game against the Bills. On Thursday their starting right tackle was added to the injury report.

Jake Fisher was added to the team’s report as a limited participant due to a back injury. His status on Friday will bear watching. Veteran Andre Smith is Cincinnati’s swing tackle.

The Bengals starting corners moved from limited to full practice participation on Thursday, so it appears that Adam Jones and Dre’ Kirkpatrick will be good for Sunday’s game as well as TE Tyler Kroft, who has been filling in for Eifert.

Did not participate in Practice Pos. Player Injury TE Tyler Eifert Back H-B Ryan Hewitt Knee WR John Ross Knee S Derron Smith Ankle Limited Participation in Practice Pos. Player Injury OT Jake Fisher Back LB Jordan Evans Hamstring Full Participation in Practice Pos. Player Injury DT Andrew Billings Shin G Trey Hopkins Knee G T.J. Johnson Neck CB Adam Jones Hip CB Dre Kirkpatrick Shoulder TE Tyler Kroft Neck/Knee WR Brandon LaFell Knee QB AJ McCarron Achilles TE C.J. Uzomah Knee

