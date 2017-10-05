Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 5, 2017 – 3:53 pm

The Bengals are already expected to be without TE Tyler Eifert and rookie WR John Ross for Sunday’s game against the Bills. On Thursday their starting right tackle was added to the injury report.

Jake Fisher was added to the team’s report as a limited participant due to a back injury. His status on Friday will bear watching. Veteran Andre Smith is Cincinnati’s swing tackle.

The Bengals starting corners moved from limited to full practice participation on Thursday, so it appears that Adam Jones and Dre’ Kirkpatrick will be good for Sunday’s game as well as TE Tyler Kroft, who has been filling in for Eifert.