Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 5, 2017 – 3:47 pm

While the list of non-participants in Bills practice got shorter on Thursday, the list of limited participants had some new names.

While DE Shaq Lawson (groin), WR Kaelin Clay (back) and RB Taiwan Jones (knee) went from limited participants Wednesday to full participants Thursday, DE Eddie Yarbrough and CB Shareece Wright were new additions to the limited category.

Wright’s status bears watching knowing that he is the backup corner in case EJ Gaines (groin) can’t be available Sunday.

Micah Hyde returned to practice on a limited basis with a brace on his knee, but appeared to be moving well. Cordy Glenn practiced for a second straight day on a limited basis.

Here’s the full Thursday injury report.



DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Ramon Humber (thumb)

WR Jordan Matthews (thumb)

LIMITED PRACTICE

DT Marcell Dareus (ankle)

CB EJ Gaines (groin)

OT Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle)

S Micah Hyde (knee)

DE Eddie Yarbrough (thigh)

CB Shareece Wright (back)

FULL PRACTICE

WR Kaelin Clay (back)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

DE Shaq Lawson (groin)

RB LeSean McCoy (wrist)

DT Kyle Williams (thumb)