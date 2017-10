Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 6, 2017 – 1:56 pm

It wasn’t a surprise at all. Tyler Eifert’s back injury and rookie WR John Ross’ knee injury will keep both players out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Eifert has yet to play this season. Speed receiver John Ross appeared in just the opener so far this season.

Out Pos. Player Injury TE Tyler Eifert Back H-B Ryan Hewitt Knee WR John Ross Knee S Derron Smith Ankle Questionable Pos. Player Injury LB Jordan Evans Hamstring

