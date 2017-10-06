 

Inside The Bills

Bengals TE Eifert, WR Ross both out

Posted by Chris Brown on October 6, 2017 – 1:56 pm

It wasn’t a surprise at all. Tyler Eifert’s back injury and rookie WR John Ross’ knee injury will keep both players out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Eifert has yet to play this season. Speed receiver John Ross appeared in just the opener so far this season.

Out
Pos. Player Injury
TE Tyler Eifert Back
H-B Ryan Hewitt Knee
WR John Ross Knee
S Derron Smith Ankle
Questionable
Pos. Player Injury
LB Jordan Evans Hamstring

Tags: ,
Posted in Inside the Bills