Bengals TE Eifert, WR Ross both outPosted by on October 6, 2017 – 1:56 pm
It wasn’t a surprise at all. Tyler Eifert’s back injury and rookie WR John Ross’ knee injury will keep both players out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.
Eifert has yet to play this season. Speed receiver John Ross appeared in just the opener so far this season.
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|TE
|Tyler Eifert
|Back
|H-B
|Ryan Hewitt
|Knee
|WR
|John Ross
|Knee
|S
|Derron Smith
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Jordan Evans
|Hamstring
Tags: Bengals injury report, Bills-Bengals
Posted in Inside the Bills