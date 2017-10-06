Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 6, 2017 – 11:33 am

A win at Cincinnati would not only make the Bills 4-1, but 3-0 in the AFC, which would be huge. Let’s get to your questions on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills and email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Have they attempted trading for a receiver?

Spence

@SirSpizzy

CB: To my knowledge there has been nothing concrete. I’m sure there are conversations all the time about players between general managers. The issue here is most teams do not want to part with any kind of receiver of value or one that has a long-term future unless you’re willing to pay a king’s ransom.

If some teams fall to 1-4 or 0-5 this week, that could prompt more specific discussions about players because those teams might more strongly consider selling assets for draft capital knowing a playoff season likely isn’t in the cards for 2017.

The thing with the Bills though is it seems pretty evident they’re trying to accumulate draft capital for the future. So parting with it to get a receiver now via trade might be deemed counterproductive outside of an unusual offer.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Are we seeing the improvement resulting from a more disciplined coaching style (unlike Ryan’s) rather than a true talent upgrade on defense?

Greg Bernhard

@GregBernhard

CB: I believe what you’ve witnessed thus far is a more disciplined coaching style, an upgrade in the type of players the team has acquired (dedicated, passionate, committed players) like White, Hyde, Poyer, Gaines. Then the new scheme has helped to maximize the talent of players that have been here and flourished previously in a 4-3 scheme (Hughes, Brown, Williams, Lawson).

So it’s really a combination of more disciplined coaching, which has helped to cultivate one of the healthiest locker room cultures I’ve seen here in a while, good player acquisition and good scheme fit for the players that were here already.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

Why bring in Philly Brown instead of bringing up Brandon Reilly from the PS? What have you heard about his progression?

Troy Rossignol

@rozzimbt

CB: I believe there are a couple of reasons this decision was made. Brown has a good deal more experience at the NFL level than Reilly first and foremost. On a roster that is already depending on a lot of rookies (White, Jones, Dawkins, Milano, Vallejo) adding another to the mix may have been seen as asking too much.

Philly Brown can play on offense and special teams and has 43 NFL games under his belt.

Head coach Sean McDermott has talked about developing talent. Reilly is a player who is likely on that list of development players. They see him practice every single day on the practice squad. If they felt as a staff that he was ready to make the jump, they would’ve done so.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

What do you think is missing for Zay to be a factor?

Eduardo Trindade

@emtrindade

CB: Time on the job. Zay Jones will be a good player for this team in time. If he’s guilty of anything it’s trying too hard to make things happen. He just has to let the game come to him. That being said, let’s not forget that there haven’t been many top receivers who have come in as a high draft pick and lit it up.

It took Eric Moulds until his third season to have a breakout year, and that was with Andre Reed on the other side. Peerless Price was another second-round pick who needed time on the job.

Lee Evans and Sammy Watkins are probably the only rookie receivers who were high picks (both top half of 1st round) that had solid rookie seasons and Evans got to play with Drew Bledsoe his rookie year. And even then his totals were 48 catches for 843 yards though his nine touchdowns were great.

Watkins had 65 catches for 982 yards and six touchdowns with a veteran QB throwing to him as well in Kyle Orton.

Time on the job is the biggest thing Jones needs. It’ll come.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Will Seantrel Henderson be promoted to the roster when off suspension?

Parasauralophus

@lophus89

CB: It’s technically not a promotion. He’d be lifted off the reserved/suspended list and added as an active player to the 53-man roster. It may not happen right at 4 pm on Monday if the Bills get a day or two roster exemption to carry him without taking up a roster spot immediately. Otherwise I do anticipate he’ll be added to the roster.