Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 6, 2017 – 1:51 pm

The Bills secondary could be pretty shorthanded on Sunday if some nicked up players are unable to play against the Bengals.

Cornerbacks EJ Gaines and Shareece Wright are both questionable for Sunday’s game along with safety Micah Hyde.

Head coach Sean McDermott expressed confidence that Hyde had come through the week well, but he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Wright was also limited on Friday. Gaines however, did not practice at all and appears to be the biggest question mark for Sunday after sustaining a groin injury in last week’s game.

With only four cornerbacks on the roster the Bills will likely have to add at least one cornerback to the roster for insurance.

Meanwhile OT Cordy Glenn is questionable too in his return from foot and ankle problems. He missed each of the last two games, but was back practicing this week. Friday was the first time he practiced on a full scale basis in two weeks. Rookie Dion Dawkins is expected to make his third straight start at left tackle.

OUT

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

WR Jordan Matthews – thumb

QUESTIONABLE

CB EJ Gaines – groin

CB Shareece Wright – back

S Micah Hyde – knee

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle