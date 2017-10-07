Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 7, 2017 – 11:45 am

By now most Bills fans are very aware of the fact that the Bills have been one of the best takeaway teams in the league. Their six interceptions rank second in the AFC, with only Baltimore registering more with nine. Buffalo also leads the AFC in turnover margin at a plus-six. Only Detroit at plus-nine is better.

Meanwhile for Cininnati’s offense it’s been a rough first month. Their eight giveaways are second-most in the NFL and is a big reason why the Bengals are a minus-five in turnover margin. That is the second-worst margin so far this season.

When Buffalo has won the turnover battle this season they are 3-0.