Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 8, 2017 – 9:18 am

An early lead for the Bills could prove to be a good precursor for a victory. Here’s why.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Buffalo currently leads the NFL in fewest points allowed in the second half to their opponents. The Bills have given up a grand total of 19 points in the second half over the first month of the season. No other NFL club has allowed fewer.

As good as that figure is, they’re likely to get some help from a Bengals offense that struggles come the second half. Cincinnati has managed to score just 16 points combined in the second half of their four games this season. That ranks 31st in the league, with only the Colts at 15 total second-half points below them.

It’s even worse come the fourth quarter. The Bengals have managed just a single field goal in the final quarter over season’s first month.