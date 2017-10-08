Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 8, 2017 – 11:15 am

Tyrod Taylor has done a lot of good things for Buffalo’s offense this year. His completion percentage his up and he’s made good decisions with his legs. He’s also approaching Tom Brady territory when it comes to protecting the football.

Since 2015, Taylor is in a tie for second for most games without an interception with 22. Kansas City’s Alex Smith and Seattle’s Russell Wilson are the other QBs.

Only Brady is better with a total of 24 games without a pick.

Another turnover-free outing against the Bengals puts him one step closer, knowing Brady threw an interception on Thursday Night Football.