Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 8, 2017 – 10:40 am

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor can do a lot of things. One is use his legs to get out of trouble. Taylor hangs in the pocket as long as he can, but when things break down he can use his mobility to get out into space and away from the rush. But what happens when he takes off?

Sure there are times when he doesn’t reach the first down marker, or he’s sacked, but there are also times he’s pulling a rabbit out of the hat and getting his offense a fresh set of downs.

Evidence of that comes in Taylor’s top rank in the advanced metric called ‘Clutch Runs.’

Taylor ranks first in the league in ‘Clutch Runs,’ which are defined as any run on third or fourth down, which results in a touchdown or first down.

The Bills QB leads the league with seven. Right behind him is a quartet of players with six such runs. The Rams Todd Gurley, Cam Newton and the Colts’ Robert Turbin.

Taylor accounted for two of the Bills six third down conversions with his legs in the win at Atlanta. He moved the chains on a 3rd-and-5 and a 3rd-and-3. Both drive ended in points for the Bills.

He had a single such conversion in the win over the Broncos and the loss at Carolina. In Week 1 he had his biggest clutch run total with three third down runs to move the chains.

Taylor’s backfield mate, LeSean McCoy is tied for the fourth-highest total with four this season.