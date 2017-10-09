Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 9, 2017 – 10:40 am

The game was there for the taking and just about every player in Buffalo’s locker room knew it. But as much as the team tried not to get too high after their upset win of the Falcons in Week 4, they tried to equally quell their disappointment after Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati.

“We have to get better,” said Preston Brown. “It’s not the end of the world, we just lost a game. We have to learn from it and go out there and be better. We have a lot of time to prepare for whoever we have next — I don’t know, I don’t care — we’ve got to find ways to be better and focus on ourselves.”

“It’s still early in the season,” said Alexander. “We can’t allow this to shift us, to go from high to low. That’s never a good thing. We did some good things out there and we want to build off those. There were some things we didn’t do so well. We have a lot of football left. We’ll continue to defend home and figure out how to win a couple of these games on the road and we’ll be fine.”