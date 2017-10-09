Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 9, 2017 – 9:36 am

When a team finishes a game plus-2 in the takeaway category the percentages are high that they win the game. Buffalo was plus-2 on Sunday in Cincinnati, but it did not translate into a win for the Bills. Micah Hyde respects the percentages, but tries not to pay attention to them knowing they guarantee nothing.

“As far as you stat lovers go, 70 percent of the time when you’re plus-two in the turnover differential in a road game you win,” he said. “But this was that 30 percent today. That’s why I don’t pay attention to the stats. It doesn’t matter. We had more opportunities to make plays and we just didn’t execute.”

CB Shareece Wright reiterated the stance that many of Buffalo’s defenders made after the loss at Carolina. Not only do they need to get takeaways, they have to turn those takeaways into touchdowns themselves.

“We’ve got to score when we get those turnovers,” he said. “That’s what we talk about. We’ve been getting those turnovers and getting the ball out. But we’ve got to take it to the next level and make touchdowns and make points ourselves.”