Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 10, 2017 – 3:30 pm

The Bills have added a pair of players to their practice squad. Buffalo signed TE Ryan O’Malley and C Adam Redmond.

O’Malley was an undrafted rookie signing of the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and spent most of that season on the team’s practice squad. Re-signed as a reserve future free agent in January, O’Malley spent the whole offseason and preseason with the Raiders before he was released during final cuts.

Redmond (6-6, 300) was just released by the Indianapolis Colts late last week. He appeared in the team’s first four games and also spent some time on their practice squad. He spent most of the 2016 season on the Colts practice squad after originally signing as an undrafted rookie last year.