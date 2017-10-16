Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 16, 2017 – 5:37 pm

Today, the Buffalo Bills and ECMC kicked off Crucial Catch Week with a Community Health Fair held at ECMC. The free screening event invited members of the Western New York Community to Intercept Cancer and Make the Crucial Catch. Featuring a variety of health stations such as, flu shots, prostate awareness, cardiovascular health, blood pressure checks, breast health education and much more, the fair provided guests with an opportunity to take preventive measures toward their health.

Bills alumni also showed their support for the event by stopping by to sign autographs and get to know the guests. The Community Health Fair is one of several events that will take place this week in recognition of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative. For more information, please visit here.