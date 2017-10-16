Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 16, 2017 – 9:14 am

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston left the Bucs game at Arizona Sunday after sustaining a throwing shoulder injury early in the contest. NBC’s Mike Florio was reporting that X-rays on his shoulder were negative after the game, but according to head coach Dirk Koetter, Winston will have an MRI today.

As for his availability for this week’s game against the Bills, Koetter wasn’t ready to make a call on Winston.

“Right now, it’s just too early for that,” Koetter said after the game. “Of course, yeah, we’re concerned about it. That’s why we did get a veteran backup, though.”

That veteran backup is Ryan Fitzpatrick, who went 22-of-32 passing in relief for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a Tampa comeback effort that came up short in a loss to Arizona.