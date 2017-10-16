Inside The Bills

 

Report: Bucs QB Winston has AC joint sprain

Posted by Chris Brown on October 16, 2017 – 3:52 pm

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston sustained a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s game.

Winston told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that he fully intends to play on Sunday against the Bills. Here was his quote on playing Sunday at New Era Field.

“I’ve come out of a game before, but I don’t think I’ve ever missed a game [on any level]. I don’t think I’m going to miss a game, either,” Winston said.


