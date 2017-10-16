Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 16, 2017 – 3:52 pm

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston sustained a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s game.

#Bucs QB Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, source said. It may be something he’ll be able to play through — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Winston told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that he fully intends to play on Sunday against the Bills. Here was his quote on playing Sunday at New Era Field.

“I’ve come out of a game before, but I don’t think I’ve ever missed a game [on any level]. I don’t think I’m going to miss a game, either,” Winston said.