Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 17, 2017 – 8:24 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 7 of the 2017 season is Mike Fatta, head coach of the Cheektowaga Warriors. On Friday, Oct. 13, Cheektowaga took on rival Maryvale on the road for the team’s last regular season game. Coming into the contest, the Warriors were ranked 12th in New York State, behind 8th place and undefeated Maryvale. Led by junior quarterback KeShone Beal, who scored each of the team’s four touchdowns, the Warriors served the Flyers their only loss of the season. With the 28-21 victory, Cheektowaga won the Class B-1 Division title – the team’s seventh straight. Next up, the Warriors will take on Newfane.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 7 is Dennis Greco, head coach of the East Rochester-Gananda Bombers. Greco, who has coached at East Rochester for 25 seasons, led the Bombers to a 34-14 win over Penn Yan. East Rochester-Gananda came out strong in the game’s first half, scoring 19 unanswered points. Running back Jayden Castrechini paved the way for the Bombers on the ground, putting up 332 yards rushing on 32 carries for two touchdowns. A threat on defense as well, Castrechini pulled in two interceptions. With the win, the Bombers solidified the Finger Lakes East Championship title and will enter the Class C playoffs as the top ranked seed.

