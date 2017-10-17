Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 17, 2017 – 9:12 am

One of Tampa Bay’s best defensive playmakers was out of the lineup last week with a hamstring injury, but according to Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter, LB Kwon Alexander has a chance to return to the defensive lineup on Sunday.

“Possibly. It will certainly be good to get Kwon back,” Koetter said. “He is [an] outstanding player. I don’t think it’s going to hurt anything to get Kwon back, but I’m not sure about that.”

Alexander led the NFL last year in solo tackles with 108 and was tied for third in the league with 145 total tackles. He practiced on a limited basis all of last week and was held out of the Bucs loss at Arizona. But it appears he is all systems go for practice this week.

“He is cleared to go this week as far as starting Wednesday,” Koetter said. “Now, that is barring setback but we’re going to have a better injury report on that when it next comes out.”