Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 17, 2017 – 10:20 am

With a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, Bucs QB Jameis Winston won’t be doing much more than handing off in practice on Wednesday. That according to Tampa head coach Dirk Koetter.

Koetter gave indication that Ryan Fitzpatrick will get all the first team reps in practice Wednesday for the Bucs, while Winston takes another day to rest his throwing arm.

“(Third string quarterback) Ryan Griffin will be able to run the scout team against the defense and on Wednesday Ryan Fitzpatrick will take the first-team reps,” said Koetter. “Jameis will be able to do some run-game stuff. We’ll do a few more things that fit maybe what Ryan does on Wednesday, and we’ll incorporate that in.”

So it sounds like the true test for Winston’s availability for Sunday’s game will take place at Thursday’s practice.