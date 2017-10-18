Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 18, 2017 – 4:05 pm

The Bills had an open spot on their practice squad, which they have filled with a cornerback.

Buffalo signed CB Sammy Seamster on Wednesday. Seamster, who was with the Bills for the latter part of the 2015 season and the 2016 offseason, was last with the Dallas Cowboys. He did not make the team’s final roster at the conclusion of the preseason and was released.

Seamster (6-0, 200) appeared in one game for the Bills in his first stint with the club in the 2015 season finale against the Jets. His only other game experience came in 2014 with the Miami Dolphins when he appeared in two games.

CB Greg Mabin, who was released from the active roster to make room for Seantrel Henderson, chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.