 

Inside The Bills

Bucs QB Winston limited in practice

Posted by Chris Brown on October 18, 2017 – 4:29 pm

It was fully expected, but Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was limited in practice Wednesday with the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

Winston didn’t do any throwing as he just handed off. Ryan Fitzpatrick as expected took almost all the first team reps with the offense.

Starting MLB Kwon Alexander also looks ready to return to the lineup after practicing fully on Wednesday. Here’s the Bucs injury report.

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday
Kwon Alexander 58 LB Hamstring Full Participation
Lavonte David 54 LB Ankle Limited Participation
Josh Robinson 26 S Concussion Full Participation
Ryan Russell 95 DE Shoulder Did Not Participate
Noah Spence 57 DE Shoulder Limited Participation
Keith Tandy 37 S Hip Limited Participation
T.J. Ward 43 S Hip Limited Participation
Jameis Winston 3 QB Right Shoulder Limited Participation

