Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 18, 2017 – 4:29 pm

It was fully expected, but Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was limited in practice Wednesday with the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

Winston didn’t do any throwing as he just handed off. Ryan Fitzpatrick as expected took almost all the first team reps with the offense.

Starting MLB Kwon Alexander also looks ready to return to the lineup after practicing fully on Wednesday. Here’s the Bucs injury report.