Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 18, 2017 – 3:46 pm

Bills CB E.J. Gaines and Leonard Johnson were both back on the practice field Wednesday.

Both players benefited from the bye week. The two cornerbacks were limited in Wednesday’s practice session. But Johnson said he felt good.

“It’s actually scary how fast the body can almost heal itself with the proper diet and our medical team doing a great job with rehabbing me and keeping me uplifted and in tune with everything in regards to my movements on the field and in the pool,” said Johnson after Wednesday’s practice. “So I feel pretty good. I feel really good actually.”

So too was WR Jordan Matthews, who caught passes for the first time since thumb surgery two weeks ago.

OT Cordy Glenn practiced fully. Here’s the full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

TE Charles Clay – knee

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB E.J. Gaines – groin

CB Leonard Johnson – hamstring

WR Jordan Matthews – thumb

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Cordy Glenn – ankle/foot