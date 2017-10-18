Inside The Bills

CBs Gaines & Johnson limited WednesdayPosted by on October 18, 2017 – 3:46 pm
Bills CB E.J. Gaines and Leonard Johnson were both back on the practice field Wednesday.
Both players benefited from the bye week. The two cornerbacks were limited in Wednesday’s practice session. But Johnson said he felt good.
“It’s actually scary how fast the body can almost heal itself with the proper diet and our medical team doing a great job with rehabbing me and keeping me uplifted and in tune with everything in regards to my movements on the field and in the pool,” said Johnson after Wednesday’s practice. “So I feel pretty good. I feel really good actually.”
So too was WR Jordan Matthews, who caught passes for the first time since thumb surgery two weeks ago.
OT Cordy Glenn practiced fully. Here’s the full injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
TE Charles Clay – knee
LB Ramon Humber – thumb
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB E.J. Gaines – groin
CB Leonard Johnson – hamstring
WR Jordan Matthews – thumb
FULL PARTICIPATION
OT Cordy Glenn – ankle/foot
