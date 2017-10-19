Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on October 19, 2017 – 10:40 am

This week, the Buffalo Bills and ECMC have teamed up to intercept cancer in recognition of the NFL’s Crucial Catch Campaign, by creating several events that seek to generate awareness and increase cancer prevention. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the focus was breast cancer. To support the cause, the ECMC Mammography Coach was on-site at Dunn Tire in Olean to provide free breast cancer screenings.

Throughout the day, members of the community took a proactive approach to their health by stopping by to receive a screening.

For more information on how the Bills and ECMC are making a difference this week, please visit here.