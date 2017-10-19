Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 19, 2017 – 3:53 pm

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was held out of all throwing drills for a second straight day at practice Thursday as he continues to recover from a sprained AC joint. Head coach Dirk Koetter explained.

“Jameis did not throw today,” said Koetter. “We made a decision to hold him for another day from throwing. He did everything else. I would full expect that Jameis takes all the snaps with the ones on Friday.”

The Bucs also added a starting defensive end to their injury report Thursday.

DE Robert Ayers was a limited participant on Thursday due to a knee injury. Backup defensive ends Noah Spence and Ryan Russell are also nicked up coming into Sunday’s game. Spence was limited with a shoulder injury while Russell did not practice at all due to a shoulder ailment.