Inside The Bills

Bucs QB Winston doesn’t throw again, but to throw Friday

Posted by Chris Brown on October 19, 2017 – 3:53 pm

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was held out of all throwing drills for a second straight day at practice Thursday as he continues to recover from a sprained AC joint. Head coach Dirk Koetter explained.

“Jameis did not throw today,” said Koetter. “We made a decision to hold him for another day from throwing. He did everything else. I would full expect that Jameis takes all the snaps with the ones on Friday.”

The Bucs also added a starting defensive end to their injury report Thursday.

DE Robert Ayers was a limited participant on Thursday due to a knee injury. Backup defensive ends Noah Spence and Ryan Russell are also nicked up coming into Sunday’s game. Spence was limited with a shoulder injury while Russell did not practice at all due to a shoulder ailment.

 

Player No. Pos. Injury Thursday
Kwon Alexander 58 LB Hamstring Full Participation
Robert Ayers 91 DE Knee Limited Participation
Lavonte David 54 LB Ankle Limited Participation
Josh Robinson 26 S Concussion Did Not Participate
Ryan Russell 95 DE Shoulder Did Not Participate
Noah Spence 57 DE Shoulder Limited Participation
Keith Tandy 37 S Hip Limited Participation
T.J. Ward 43 S Hip Limited Participation
Jameis Winston 3 QB Right Shoulder Limited Participation

