Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 19, 2017 – 3:53 pm

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was held out of all throwing drills for a second straight day at practice Thursday as he continues to recover from a sprained AC joint. Head coach Dirk Koetter explained.

“Jameis did not throw today,” said Koetter. “We made a decision to hold him for another day from throwing. He did everything else. I would full expect that Jameis takes all the snaps with the ones on Friday.”

The Bucs also added a starting defensive end to their injury report Thursday.

DE Robert Ayers was a limited participant on Thursday due to a knee injury. Backup defensive ends Noah Spence and Ryan Russell are also nicked up coming into Sunday’s game. Spence was limited with a shoulder injury while Russell did not practice at all due to a shoulder ailment.

Player No. Pos. Injury Thursday Kwon Alexander 58 LB Hamstring Full Participation Robert Ayers 91 DE Knee Limited Participation Lavonte David 54 LB Ankle Limited Participation Josh Robinson 26 S Concussion Did Not Participate Ryan Russell 95 DE Shoulder Did Not Participate Noah Spence 57 DE Shoulder Limited Participation Keith Tandy 37 S Hip Limited Participation T.J. Ward 43 S Hip Limited Participation Jameis Winston 3 QB Right Shoulder Limited Participation

