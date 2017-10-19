Inside The Bills

Bucs QB Winston doesn’t throw again, but to throw FridayPosted by on October 19, 2017 – 3:53 pm
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was held out of all throwing drills for a second straight day at practice Thursday as he continues to recover from a sprained AC joint. Head coach Dirk Koetter explained.
“Jameis did not throw today,” said Koetter. “We made a decision to hold him for another day from throwing. He did everything else. I would full expect that Jameis takes all the snaps with the ones on Friday.”
The Bucs also added a starting defensive end to their injury report Thursday.
DE Robert Ayers was a limited participant on Thursday due to a knee injury. Backup defensive ends Noah Spence and Ryan Russell are also nicked up coming into Sunday’s game. Spence was limited with a shoulder injury while Russell did not practice at all due to a shoulder ailment.
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Kwon Alexander
|58
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|Robert Ayers
|91
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|Lavonte David
|54
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|Josh Robinson
|26
|S
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate
|Ryan Russell
|95
|DE
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|Noah Spence
|57
|DE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Keith Tandy
|37
|S
|Hip
|Limited Participation
|T.J. Ward
|43
|S
|Hip
|Limited Participation
|Jameis Winston
|3
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Limited Participation
Tags: Dirk Koetter, Jameis Winston
