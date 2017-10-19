Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 19, 2017 – 11:41 am

Bucs QB Jameis Winston only did hand-offs at practice on Wednesday and was limited as he tries to recover from a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Now there are reports that he’ll be throwing at practice today (Thursday).

That according to Buccaneers.com reporter Scott Smith.

OC Todd Monken says he anticipates Jameis Winston throwing some in practice today. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 19, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How Winston comes through today’s practice will go a long way in determining his availability for Sunday’s game.