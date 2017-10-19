Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 19, 2017 – 2:58 pm

Bills WR Jordan Matthews was again at practice catching passes on Thursday, but did not practice on a full-time basis. For the second straight day he was limited.

Not practicing was Richie Incognito as he was on a veteran rest day.

The encouraging news was cornerbacks E.J. Gaines and Leonard Johnson were both full participants in practice after being limited on Wednesday. Cordy Glenn was also a full-time participant for a second consecutive day.

“I’m encouraged with where I’m at,” Glenn told Buffalobills.com. “I was here during the bye week getting extra work in and the strength and conditioning staff has done a good job of having me as close to game shape as possible.”

Here’s Buffalo’s Thursday injury report



DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

TE Charles Clay – knee

G Richie Incognito – rest

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Jordan Matthews – thumb

FULL PRACTICE

CB E.J. Gaines – groin

CB Leonard Johnson – hamstring

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle