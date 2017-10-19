WR Matthews still limitedPosted by on October 19, 2017 – 2:58 pm
Bills WR Jordan Matthews was again at practice catching passes on Thursday, but did not practice on a full-time basis. For the second straight day he was limited.
Not practicing was Richie Incognito as he was on a veteran rest day.
The encouraging news was cornerbacks E.J. Gaines and Leonard Johnson were both full participants in practice after being limited on Wednesday. Cordy Glenn was also a full-time participant for a second consecutive day.
“I’m encouraged with where I’m at,” Glenn told Buffalobills.com. “I was here during the bye week getting extra work in and the strength and conditioning staff has done a good job of having me as close to game shape as possible.”
Here’s Buffalo’s Thursday injury report
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Ramon Humber – thumb
TE Charles Clay – knee
G Richie Incognito – rest
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Jordan Matthews – thumb
FULL PRACTICE
CB E.J. Gaines – groin
CB Leonard Johnson – hamstring
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
Tags: Bills injury report, Jordan Matthews
Posted in Inside the Bills