Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on October 20, 2017 – 9:25 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Chris Lodboa from Niagara Falls, Canada, has won the 50-50 raffle for the Bills-Broncos game. The jackpot was $118,050, with a winning ticket for $59,025.

Lodboa buys 50-50 raffle tickets at every sport event his attends, Bills games being no exception. When he realized that he had finally won, he had to double check with the friend he attended the game with just to make sure he wasn’t imagining it.

“It was shocking, and a little surreal at times too, “stated Lodboa.

Congratulations, Chris!

