Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 20, 2017 – 3:08 pm

The Bills will not have TE Charles Clay or LB Ramon Humber, but they’re expected to have two of their top three cornerbacks back in their defensive lineup. And there appears to be a good chance they’ll have WR Jordan Matthews back as well.

Although cornerbacks E.J. Gaines and Leonard Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews are all listed as questionable all three participated fully in practice on Friday.

For Matthews it was his first day of full participation after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday in his return from thumb surgery. For Gaines and Johnson it was their second consecutive day practicing fully all but assuring they’ll both assume their normal coverage duties Sunday against Tampa Bay.

OT Cordy Glenn will have the opportunity to start on Sunday after a full week of practice for the first time in a long time. Head coach Sean McDermott said the staff will determine if Glenn starts and whether he rotates in and out with rookie Dion Dawkins on Saturday.

OUT

TE Charles Clay – knee

LB Ramon Humber – thumb

QUESTIONABLE

CB E.J. Gaines – groin

CB Leonard Johnson – hamstring

WR Jordan Matthews – thumb