Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 20, 2017 – 2:33 pm

We already know that Tampa QB Jameis Winston will start on Sunday against the Bills. Even though he’s listed as questionable here’s how he convinced his coaching staff he could play this weekend.

Winston was a full participant in practice Friday taking all the first team snaps during team periods.

“Jameis threw the ball well today,” said Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter. “Jameis is our starter. He will be out there.”

Koetter also said that Winston made all the throws in practice from short to deep.

“Jameis is a tough player, so it doesn’t surprise me,” said E.J. Gaines. “We’ll get a feel for him early and see how he is.”

MLB Kwon Alexander is also expected to return to the lineup on Sunday for the Bucs even though he’s listed as questionable too.

“It’s a blessing to be back. I’m ready to get out there and have fun,” Alexander said. “I’ve been off about five weeks, so I’ve got a lot of energy built up and I’m ready to get out there.”