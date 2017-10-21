Inside The Bills

 

Bills holding it down on punt coverage

Posted by Chris Brown on October 21, 2017

The Bills punt coverage unit ranks ninth in the league so far this season, but when it comes to keeping opponent returns to a minimum, Buffalo is even better.

Danny Crossman’s punt coverage unit ranks third in the NFL in highest percentage of opponent returns for five yards or less. Two-thirds of the time Buffalo’s punt coverage unit allows fewer than five yards on a return.

Highest percentage of opponent punt returns of five yards or less

1 – San Francisco 49ers         78.6 (11/14)
2 – Los Angeles Rams            70.0 (7/10)
3 – Buffalo Bills               66.7 (10/15)
4 – Green Bay Packers           63.6 (7/11)
5 – Minnesota Vikings           62.5 (5/8)


