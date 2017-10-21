Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 21, 2017 – 10:40 am

The Bills punt coverage unit ranks ninth in the league so far this season, but when it comes to keeping opponent returns to a minimum, Buffalo is even better.

Danny Crossman’s punt coverage unit ranks third in the NFL in highest percentage of opponent returns for five yards or less. Two-thirds of the time Buffalo’s punt coverage unit allows fewer than five yards on a return.

Highest percentage of opponent punt returns of five yards or less

1 – San Francisco 49ers 78.6 (11/14)

2 – Los Angeles Rams 70.0 (7/10)

3 – Buffalo Bills 66.7 (10/15)

4 – Green Bay Packers 63.6 (7/11)

5 – Minnesota Vikings 62.5 (5/8)