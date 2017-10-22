Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 22, 2017 – 10:40 am

There are a number of ways that teams are measured for their effectiveness in getting pressure on the opponent’s quarterback. Some just chart sacks, others go off of sack percentage. The most accurate however, is percentage of pass plays with pressure on opposing QBs.

Pressure is defined as either a sack, knockdown or quarterback hurry. So a percentage is how the highest percentage of pass plays with pressure is calculated.

The Bills rank ninth in the league in this category with a pressure percentage of 33.3 percent. So on one of about every three pass plays the Bills pass rush is at the very least hurrying a throw.

Not surprisingly, after Cincinnati posted six sacks against the Bills last week they rank first in the league with a 37.8 pressure percentage.