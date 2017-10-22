Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 22, 2017 – 9:25 am

Coming out of the bye much has been made of getting the run game back on track. Against a Bucs defense that has given up a good deal of yards already this season, there’s a good chance that happens. And if it does the Bills may be able to bring an end to an 0-for on offense this season.

Buffalo is one of seven NFL clubs that have not been able to post a touchdown yet off drive starts inside their own 20-yard line. For Tyrod Taylor, it’s a matter of having too many negative plays.

“As a whole we need to come out and execute better than we have in the first five games,” said Taylor. “The off week we had a chance to scout ourselves and looking back on it too many negative plays especially early on. That’s something that we can be better at, something I can be better at, not taking sacks, getting the running game going and being efficient in the passing game. That’s something we’ve worked on in our time off and something we’ll keep working on as we move forward.”

The Bills have had 13 drive starts inside their own 20-yard line and have been unable to drive the field and reach the end zone. Miami (16) and the Giants (14) are the only two teams that have had more opportunities than the Bills without a touchdown drive of more than 80 yards.