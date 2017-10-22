Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on October 22, 2017 – 9:54 am

We all know the problems the Bills had in the preseason with penalties. Head coach Sean McDermott decided to have officials at practice, and the results have been better than encouraging.

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the Bills lead the league with the fewest pre-snap penalties.

As seen in the chart below Buffalo has just six total in their first five games. Two of their pre-snap penalties were false starts, two were offsides and two were for delay of game, which Buffalo did on purpose both times.

Team Pre-snap penalties

Buffalo 6

New Orleans 8

Carolina 9

Cincinnati 9

Detroit 9